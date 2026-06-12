Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.350-10.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.8 billion-$39.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.4 billion.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $219.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $186.76 and a 12-month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International's stock is going to reverse split on Monday, June 29th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 26th.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. First Growth Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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