Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded at Bank of America

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $265.00 price objective on the conglomerate's stock, up from their previous price objective of $205.00. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $490.00 to $245.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.25.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $245.75 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $261.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 23.90%.The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets were raised. Mizuho increased its target from $240 to $265 and assigned an “outperform” rating, while BMO raised its target from $253 to $276 and also rated the shares “outperform.” The revisions reflect expectations for continued growth and provide additional upside relative to the recent trading level. Benzinga analyst price target reports

Mizuho increased its target from $240 to $265 and assigned an “outperform” rating, while BMO raised its target from $253 to $276 and also rated the shares “outperform.” The revisions reflect expectations for continued growth and provide additional upside relative to the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell completed the all-cash sale of its Warehouse and Workflow Solutions business to American Industrial Partners. The Intelligrated and Transnorm operations will combine with Trew under AIP, allowing Honeywell to concentrate on its Building, Industrial and Process automation businesses. The transaction supports management’s effort to create a more focused, pure-play automation portfolio. Honeywell Warehouse and Workflow Solutions sale

to American Industrial Partners. The Intelligrated and Transnorm operations will combine with Trew under AIP, allowing Honeywell to concentrate on its Building, Industrial and Process automation businesses. The transaction supports management’s effort to create a more focused, pure-play automation portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results exceeded expectations. Honeywell reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share versus consensus of $1.80, with revenue of $9.72 billion and year-over-year revenue growth reported in the company background. Broad demand across automation markets and raised full-year expectations have strengthened the investment case for second-half momentum. Honeywell earnings beat and analyst upgrades

Honeywell reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share versus consensus of $1.80, with revenue of $9.72 billion and year-over-year revenue growth reported in the company background. Broad demand across automation markets and raised full-year expectations have strengthened the investment case for second-half momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive performance was less impressive. Honeywell’s stock gained in the latest session but underperformed several industry competitors, suggesting that some of the positive earnings and analyst news may already be reflected in the valuation. Honeywell stock performance versus competitors

Honeywell’s stock gained in the latest session but underperformed several industry competitors, suggesting that some of the positive earnings and analyst news may already be reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been entirely sales-oriented. Quiver Quantitative data shows five insider sales and no purchases during the past six months. While such transactions may be routine, the absence of insider buying is a modest caution for investors following the recent rally.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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