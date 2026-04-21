Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $0.8940. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.8401, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands.

Get Hong Kong & China Gas alerts: Sign Up

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Down 15.1%

The company's 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,441 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hong Kong & China Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hong Kong & China Gas wasn't on the list.

While Hong Kong & China Gas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here