Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOFT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hooker Furnishings presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 0.2%

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. Analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,066,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,127 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Hooker Furnishings News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hooker Furnishings this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management authorized a share buyback program of up to $5 million and noted new Margaritaville product shipments will begin in the second half of fiscal 2027 — a direct capital-return action and a growth trigger that can support the share price. MSN: Buyback & Margaritaville Shipments

Management authorized a share buyback program of up to $5 million and noted new Margaritaville product shipments will begin in the second half of fiscal 2027 — a direct capital-return action and a growth trigger that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Hooker reported EPS of $0.08 for Q4 vs. consensus $0.05, beating estimates — a near-term positive surprise that likely supported the stock. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Hooker reported EPS of $0.08 for Q4 vs. consensus $0.05, beating estimates — a near-term positive surprise that likely supported the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The board’s compensation committee approved 2026 base salary and incentive program changes — routine governance news that could affect cost structure and executive alignment but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. TipRanks: Executive Pay Update

The board’s compensation committee approved 2026 base salary and incentive program changes — routine governance news that could affect cost structure and executive alignment but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and call highlights are available (earnings call discussion of demand, inventory, and turnaround plans). These provide detail for investors but contain no new headline catalysts beyond the results and strategic commentary. InsiderMonkey: Earnings Call Transcript

Multiple transcripts and call highlights are available (earnings call discussion of demand, inventory, and turnaround plans). These provide detail for investors but contain no new headline catalysts beyond the results and strategic commentary. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: Q4 sales were $66.98M vs. consensus $74.89M, highlighting weaker top-line demand that offsets the EPS beat and raises questions about sustainability of profits. MarketBeat: Revenue Miss & Financials

Revenue missed expectations: Q4 sales were $66.98M vs. consensus $74.89M, highlighting weaker top-line demand that offsets the EPS beat and raises questions about sustainability of profits. Negative Sentiment: Company still shows negative net margin and reported heavy losses over the period (negative ROE and full-year weakness noted), which keeps valuation and turnaround risk elevated despite cost cuts. TipRanks: Turnaround vs. Losses

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company's operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

Further Reading

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