Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.0220, with a volume of 84768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

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Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Hope Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

More Hope Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hope Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hope Bancorp expects approximately 20% loan growth in 2026, including contributions from MANUBANK, and is targeting 25%–30% growth in pre-provision net revenue. The guidance suggests management expects meaningful scale and earnings momentum from organic growth and the acquisition. Hope Bancorp growth outlook

Hope Bancorp expects approximately 20% loan growth in 2026, including contributions from MANUBANK, and is targeting 25%–30% growth in pre-provision net revenue. The guidance suggests management expects meaningful scale and earnings momentum from organic growth and the acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings were better than expected: adjusted EPS was $0.27 versus the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue of $147.82 million exceeded expectations of $146.50 million. EPS also improved from a loss of $0.22 in the year-ago quarter, supporting the favorable market response to the results. Hope Bancorp Q2 results

Second-quarter earnings were better than expected: adjusted EPS was $0.27 versus the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue of $147.82 million exceeded expectations of $146.50 million. EPS also improved from a loss of $0.22 in the year-ago quarter, supporting the favorable market response to the results. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 6. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 4.1%, which may support income-focused demand for HOPE shares. Hope Bancorp dividend and earnings report

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 6. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 4.1%, which may support income-focused demand for HOPE shares. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, reported return on equity was 5.32% and net margin was 6.56%. Investors may therefore focus on whether the projected loan and revenue growth can translate into stronger profitability, particularly as HOPE trades at a trailing P/E ratio of about 26.6.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hope Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Hope Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Brean Capital upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Hope Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $150,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 373,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,675,130.95. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company's principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

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