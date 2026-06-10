Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.5910, with a volume of 11677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $346,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 307,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,236,305. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $45,985.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $629,464.38. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 663,520 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,109 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 208,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,659 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 156,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 621.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 163,101 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $5,749,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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