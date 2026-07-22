Horace Mann Educators to Buy Medical Mutual Units in $240M Employer Benefits Push

Horace Mann Educators NYSE: HMN said it has agreed to acquire three businesses from Medical Mutual of Ohio in a set of transactions intended to expand its employer solutions platform, broaden distribution and add customer relationships.

On a special investor call, President and Chief Executive Officer Marita Zuraitis said the company will acquire Employee Services, Reserve National and the Group Life & Disability business of MedMutual Life. She said the businesses are complementary to Horace Mann’s existing focus on educators and employer-based benefits.

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“People sometimes ask whether we have an M&A strategy. The answer is no. We have a growth strategy,” Zuraitis said. “Our focus is on building a stronger company by serving more customers, providing more solutions, and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Deal Expected to Add Earnings and Improve ROE

Chief Financial Officer Ryan Greenier said Horace Mann will acquire the three businesses in two separate transactions for a net purchase price of about $240 million. He said the valuation is approximately 10 times estimated full-year 2026 net income for the acquired businesses.

The company expects the transactions to contribute about $20 million to $25 million of net core earnings and approximately 100 basis points of return on equity during the first 12 months after closing. Greenier said the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to core earnings per share and shareholder return on equity.

Horace Mann expects to finance the acquisition with approximately $100 million to $150 million of revolving credit borrowings, with the balance funded from excess capital. Greenier said debt to total capitalization excluding accumulated other comprehensive income is expected to remain below 30% at closing.

In response to an analyst question, Greenier said the company’s $20 million to $25 million earnings estimate includes financing costs and lost net investment income. He said the company’s revolving credit facility carries a rate of SOFR plus 115 basis points, or about 4.88% to 4.90% at the time of the call.

Acquired Businesses Add Customers and Distribution

Zuraitis said the transactions will add more than 1 million covered lives, more than 7,000 employer relationships and more than 1,000 producing agents and brokers. She said the deal supports Horace Mann’s long-term objectives of deepening relationships with educator households, reaching educators where the company has less presence and expanding thoughtfully into adjacent customer segments.

The Employee Services business adds an employee assistance platform focused on mental health, wellness and workplace support. Zuraitis said educators have consistently identified mental health support as a major need, and school administrators have identified employee wellbeing as important for recruiting and retention.

Reserve National expands Horace Mann’s individual supplemental business. Zuraitis said combining Reserve National with the company’s existing individual supplemental operations adds scale in a business Horace Mann has been building. Greenier noted that Horace Mann already sees 10% to 15% of individual life new business flow from its individual supplemental channel and said Reserve National’s distribution model is similar.

The MedMutual Life Group Life & Disability business adds scale to Horace Mann’s group benefits platform. Zuraitis said Horace Mann structured that portion as a reinsurance transaction because MedMutual Life will continue offering products outside Horace Mann’s focus, including Medicare supplement products. “We’re not in the medical insurance space and don’t want to get in the medical insurance space,” she said.

Limited Synergies Included in Base Case

Greenier said Horace Mann’s return expectations are based on the existing earnings power of the acquired businesses and do not depend on significant integration synergies. He said the company expects some near-term benefits, such as shifting investment portfolios to Horace Mann’s target model, as it has done in prior acquisitions.

He said potential upside from faster growth, operating expense synergies, capital efficiencies and reinsurance recapture opportunities were not meaningfully included in the company’s base case.

Greenier also said tangible book value dilution is expected because of purchase accounting tied to goodwill and other intangible assets. He estimated tangible book value dilution of about 10% to 12% approximately one year after closing, with a payback period of six to seven years under the company’s conservative assumptions.

Geographic Footprint and Timing

Greenier said the acquired businesses bring a complementary geographic footprint. Employee Services has a national platform with some concentration in the Northeast, including Pennsylvania and New York. Reserve National, headquartered in Oklahoma City, has a national footprint with ties in the Midwest. MedMutual Life’s customer base is concentrated in Ohio and surrounding states, which Greenier said complements Horace Mann’s existing group platform in the upper Midwest.

Zuraitis said Horace Mann expects the Employee Services transaction to close in the fourth quarter, with the other businesses closing in the first quarter. She said the structure gives the company time to assess profitability and determine how much of the purchase price will be financed versus funded with capital on hand.

The company said the transactions do not change its broader capital deployment strategy. Greenier said Horace Mann expects to continue investing in profitable growth while supporting its dividend and executing opportunistic share repurchases as excess capital is generated.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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