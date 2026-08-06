Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

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A number of research firms recently commented on HRZN. Zacks Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Horizon Technology Finance this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Trolio purchased 11,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 15,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,199.82. The trade was a 326.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Balkin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 223,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,107.18. The trade was a 80.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 134,977 shares of company stock valued at $585,975. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Eagle Point Credit Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,964 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company's stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of ($44.66) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.22 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.4%. Horizon Technology Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.44%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides private credit solutions to venture capital and private equity-backed technology, life science and healthcare companies. The firm targets companies at various stages of development, offering secured debt financing structures such as first‐lien and second‐lien loans, as well as equity co‐investment opportunities in select portfolio companies.

Horizon Technology Finance's investment strategy emphasizes deployment of capital in U.S.‐based enterprises with proven technology, strong management teams and clear paths to growth.

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