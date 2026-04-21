Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.1845 per share and revenue of $21.0740 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.8%. Horizon Technology Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRZN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 40.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,964 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides private credit solutions to venture capital and private equity-backed technology, life science and healthcare companies. The firm targets companies at various stages of development, offering secured debt financing structures such as first‐lien and second‐lien loans, as well as equity co‐investment opportunities in select portfolio companies.

Horizon Technology Finance's investment strategy emphasizes deployment of capital in U.S.‐based enterprises with proven technology, strong management teams and clear paths to growth.

Further Reading

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