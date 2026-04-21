Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.15.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,558. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Host Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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