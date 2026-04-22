Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.38.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 995,120 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,529. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 383,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock worth $425,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock worth $402,056,000 after purchasing an additional 493,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock worth $263,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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