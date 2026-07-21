Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus set a $27.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.20.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 826,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,072. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $628,014,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846,104 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,845,000 after buying an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,849,000 after buying an additional 4,705,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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