Host Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,394 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 305% compared to the average volume of 1,084 put options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 383,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,056,000 after purchasing an additional 493,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,555,000 after buying an additional 9,846,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 642,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,614. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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