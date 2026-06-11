Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $134.06 and last traded at $134.3360, with a volume of 37203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.96.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $191.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 16.26%.The company had revenue of $635.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $71,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,700. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,703,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $296,706,000 after buying an additional 1,334,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $208,934,000 after buying an additional 1,156,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $115,478,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $35,728,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 153.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,376,000 after buying an additional 166,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Houlihan Lokey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Houlihan Lokey wasn't on the list.

While Houlihan Lokey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here