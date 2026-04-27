Hovde Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Hovde Group's price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on USCB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of USCB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.50.

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USCB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.00. 1,124 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 17.04%. Research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 245,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,991.86. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andres Collazo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $146,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,996.50. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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