Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "sector perform" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a GBX 960 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 900. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock's current price.

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A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,210 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 900 to GBX 955 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 919 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,003.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 768.50 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 713 and a 52 week high of GBX 981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 787.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 820.03. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens. Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium. Howdens only sells to the trade - they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers' expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

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