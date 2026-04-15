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Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Hoya logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hoya's shares hit a new 52‑week high of $189.3850 on Wednesday, trading well above its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($178.08 and $162.63).
  • The company posted a quarterly beat with $1.76 EPS vs. $1.08 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.53B), and showed strong profitability with a 27.22% net margin and 24.88% ROE.
  • Hoya trades at a premium (market cap ≈ $64.09B, P/E 38.73, PEG 2.69) but has a very strong balance sheet (debt/equity 0.03; quick ratio 4.27, current ratio 4.96) and analysts expect about 3.66 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hoya.

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.3850 and last traded at $189.3850, with a volume of 3766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.65.

Hoya Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 27.22%. Analysts expect that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hoya Corporation OTCMKTS: HOCPY is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya's product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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