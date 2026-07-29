H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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H&R Block Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $44.99 on Monday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. H&R Block's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,763,000 after acquiring an additional 191,608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,544 shares of the company's stock worth $196,542,000 after acquiring an additional 652,690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,094 shares of the company's stock worth $119,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,064 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,998,000 after purchasing an additional 809,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 269,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company's stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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