H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Increased to Hold at Stephens

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HRB. Zacks Research upgraded H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company's stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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