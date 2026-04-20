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H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial set a C$12.00 price target with an "outperform" rating (implying ~16.4% upside); TD Securities trimmed its target to C$11.50 but kept a "buy", and the stock carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of C$12.00.
  • Shares traded at C$10.31 (down 1.9%), while the REIT reported Q EPS of C($1.19), negative ROE and net margin, weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.19, current ratio 0.31) and high leverage (debt-to-equity 73.68), indicating financial strain despite analyst optimism.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN - Get Free Report) received a C$12.00 price target from research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. National Bank Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company's previous close.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

View Our Latest Report on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.31. 484,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.19) EPS for the quarter. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of C$203.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.3814956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a Canadian and U.S. portfolio primarily comprised of high-quality residential (operating as Lantower Residential), industrial and office properties comprising approximately 21.3 million square feet.

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Analyst Recommendations for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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