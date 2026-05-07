HSBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HSBC from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. HSBC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $438.70.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.37. 59,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,253. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $285.95 and a 12 month high of $463.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total transaction of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,237,525.72. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.58, for a total transaction of $269,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,994,786.46. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 55,063 shares of company stock valued at $22,477,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,206,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,943,844,000 after buying an additional 202,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,133,397,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,136,801,000 after acquiring an additional 276,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,104,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise: ROK reported Q2 EPS and revenue above consensus and raised full‑year guidance, a direct catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Beat-and-raise: ROK reported Q2 EPS and revenue above consensus and raised full‑year guidance, a direct catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades & higher targets: Multiple firms (Goldman, BNP Paribas, Evercore and others) lifted price targets and forecasts after the print, which reinforces momentum and provides validation for management’s outlook. Read More.

Analyst upgrades & higher targets: Multiple firms (Goldman, BNP Paribas, Evercore and others) lifted price targets and forecasts after the print, which reinforces momentum and provides validation for management’s outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Structural demand tailwinds: Coverage highlights Rockwell’s exposure to AI/data‑center spending and Industry 4.0 automation, supporting multi‑year revenue and margin upside assumptions embedded in the new guidance. Read More.

Structural demand tailwinds: Coverage highlights Rockwell’s exposure to AI/data‑center spending and Industry 4.0 automation, supporting multi‑year revenue and margin upside assumptions embedded in the new guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning: Some shops kept neutral/equal‑weight stances or set targets below the recent price (e.g., JPMorgan, Wells Fargo), leaving room for divergent near‑term reactions despite the overall buyside lift. Read More.

Mixed analyst positioning: Some shops kept neutral/equal‑weight stances or set targets below the recent price (e.g., JPMorgan, Wells Fargo), leaving room for divergent near‑term reactions despite the overall buyside lift. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales under 10b5‑1 plans: Several senior executives sold shares on May 5 (planned Rule 10b5‑1 trades). This is typical liquidity management and not an immediate red flag, but some investors watch insider flows for signal. Read More.

Insider sales under 10b5‑1 plans: Several senior executives sold shares on May 5 (planned Rule 10b5‑1 trades). This is typical liquidity management and not an immediate red flag, but some investors watch insider flows for signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New risk disclosure: Rockwell flagged heightened cyber and third‑party data‑privacy risks tied to global IT/cloud reliance — a longer‑term operational and compliance risk investors should monitor. Read More.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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