HSBC Has Negative Outlook for Dollar General Q2 Earnings

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HSBC dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC analyst D. Bretthauer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. HSBC has a "Hold" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. HSBC also issued estimates for Dollar General's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Trending Headlines about Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s profitable same-day delivery business is reportedly strong enough to support a pilot subscription program, suggesting a potentially higher-margin way to monetize e-commerce demand. Dollar General's profitable delivery business spurs subscription pilot

Dollar General’s profitable same-day delivery business is reportedly strong enough to support a pilot subscription program, suggesting a potentially higher-margin way to monetize e-commerce demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted stronger Q1 same-store sales, driven by higher traffic and positive comps across categories, reinforcing the view that Dollar General’s value proposition is resonating with customers. Dollar General's Same-Store Sales Strength Suggests More Growth Ahead

Recent coverage highlighted stronger Q1 same-store sales, driven by higher traffic and positive comps across categories, reinforcing the view that Dollar General’s value proposition is resonating with customers. Positive Sentiment: The company’s strong Q1 beat, raised full-year guidance, and dividend declaration continue to support sentiment around earnings momentum and shareholder returns. What Dollar General (DG)'s Strong Q1 Beat, Guidance Hike and Dividend Move Means For Shareholders

The company’s strong Q1 beat, raised full-year guidance, and dividend declaration continue to support sentiment around earnings momentum and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised several long-range earnings estimates for Dollar General, but kept a Hold rating and a $115 target, which suggests the brokerage sees steady improvement but not a major re-rating yet.

Loop Capital raised several long-range earnings estimates for Dollar General, but kept a rating and a $115 target, which suggests the brokerage sees steady improvement but not a major re-rating yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research and Gordon Haskett also made mixed forecast changes, with some longer-term estimates lowered and others left more favorable; overall, the revisions point to a still-cautious but stable outlook for DG’s earnings trajectory.

Wolfe Research and Gordon Haskett also made mixed forecast changes, with some longer-term estimates lowered and others left more favorable; overall, the revisions point to a still-cautious but stable outlook for DG’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General has also been mentioned in several “value stock” and “non-tech stock” idea lists, which may add to investor interest but is not a direct catalyst.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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