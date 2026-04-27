HSBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $81.32 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the auto parts company's stock. HSBC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.28.

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Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 709 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,262 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 75,848 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,370.1% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 42,823 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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