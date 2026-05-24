Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Hub Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hub Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on June 17 to shareholders of record on June 5. That supports the stock by signaling continued shareholder returns and financial stability. Hub Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

Hub Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on June 17 to shareholders of record on June 5. That supports the stock by signaling continued shareholder returns and financial stability. Neutral Sentiment: The company also received an expected Nasdaq deficiency notice for failing to timely file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, but this was already anticipated by management. Hub Group Receives Expected Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

The company also received an expected Nasdaq deficiency notice for failing to timely file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, but this was already anticipated by management. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms launched or continued investigations into Hub Group over possible federal securities-law violations, citing alleged misstatements and issues tied to the delayed Q4 release and other disclosures. That legal overhang can pressure the stock by raising the risk of litigation, distraction, and potential financial penalties. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Hub Group, Inc. Continues

Multiple law firms launched or continued investigations into Hub Group over possible federal securities-law violations, citing alleged misstatements and issues tied to the delayed Q4 release and other disclosures. That legal overhang can pressure the stock by raising the risk of litigation, distraction, and potential financial penalties. Negative Sentiment: Additional investor alerts from Lowey Dannenberg, Frank R. Cruz, Howard G. Smith, BFA Law, Kirby McInerney, Pomerantz, and Levi & Korsinsky reinforce the same concern: Hub Group is facing mounting scrutiny over possible accounting or disclosure problems. Lowey Dannenberg investigation of Hub Group

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hub Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,723 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,637 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 135,795 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company's stock.

Hub Group Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $41.46 on Friday. Hub Group has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Hub Group's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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