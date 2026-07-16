Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Trading 5.7% Higher - Time to Buy?

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.5150. 100,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 830,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

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Key Hub Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: There are no clearly positive company-specific developments in the latest headlines; the stock’s move appears driven by legal overhang rather than operational improvement.

There are no clearly positive company-specific developments in the latest headlines; the stock’s move appears driven by legal overhang rather than operational improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Kaplan Fox, Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, are reminding investors of an August 28, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the pending class action. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Kaplan Fox, Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, are reminding investors of an August 28, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the pending class action. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits center on allegations that Hub Group’s financial reports dating back to 2023 were materially misstated, including an alleged understatement of purchased transportation costs that was presented as strong cost control and network optimization. Article Title

The lawsuits center on allegations that Hub Group’s financial reports dating back to 2023 were materially misstated, including an alleged understatement of purchased transportation costs that was presented as strong cost control and network optimization. Neutral Sentiment: Additional notices say the company and certain executives face claims tied to alleged ineffective internal and disclosure controls, with corrective actions reportedly taken against two senior executives. Article Title

Additional notices say the company and certain executives face claims tied to alleged ineffective internal and disclosure controls, with corrective actions reportedly taken against two senior executives. Negative Sentiment: The legal barrage reinforces investor concern after Hub Group disclosed that prior financial statements should no longer be relied upon, increasing uncertainty around earnings quality, governance, and potential litigation costs. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBG

Hub Group Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Hub Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,588,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,424,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,461 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 661,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,465,688 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $147,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3,557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 505,787 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 491,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company's stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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