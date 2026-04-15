Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.33.

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Hub Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hub Group by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,107 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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