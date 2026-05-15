Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $546.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. This trade represents a 50.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 165.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $481.64 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $374.68 and a 1 year high of $565.50. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.75 and a 200 day moving average of $481.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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