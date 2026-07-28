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Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Hubbell logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Hubbell beat quarterly expectations: EPS was $5.52 versus the $5.39 consensus, while revenue reached $1.71 billion against estimates of $1.66 billion. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year.
  • The company updated its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $20.25–$20.55.
  • Hubbell declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42, or $5.68 annualized, representing a 1.1% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $554.38.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Hubbell's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY 2026 guidance to 20.250-20.550 EPS.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $499.14 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $488.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $565.50.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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