Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Hubbell Inc NYSE: HUBB. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hubbell stock on June 4th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

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Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $480.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $492.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.17. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $565.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Hubbell's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Hubbell by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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