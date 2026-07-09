Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Purchased Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Hubbell Inc NYSE: HUBB. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hubbell stock on June 9th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/8/2026.

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Hubbell Stock Up 0.3%

Hubbell stock opened at $480.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $565.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 11,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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