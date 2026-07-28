Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.250-20.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Weiss Ratings cut Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Up 2.7%

HUBB stock opened at $499.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Hubbell's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 23.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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