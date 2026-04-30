HubSpot (HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect HubSpot to post earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $863.3370 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $226.86 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $243.12 and its 200 day moving average is $324.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $187.45 and a fifty-two week high of $682.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $399.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,913,130.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 362,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,520,640. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,483 shares of company stock worth $6,585,062. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $224,763,000 after purchasing an additional 449,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,856 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $119,129,000 after purchasing an additional 167,076 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,214 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $199,533,000 after purchasing an additional 165,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: CallRail integrated its Voice Assist into HubSpot, bringing real‑time customer context to inbound calls — this strengthens HubSpot’s platform value for service/sales teams and can boost adoption of paid workflows and integrations. Read More.

CallRail integrated its Voice Assist into HubSpot, bringing real‑time customer context to inbound calls — this strengthens HubSpot’s platform value for service/sales teams and can boost adoption of paid workflows and integrations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Haas Automation selected TransPerfect’s GlobalLink connector for HubSpot to support ~65 million annual emails across seven languages, halving campaign build time — a sizable enterprise use case that demonstrates HubSpot’s traction in large-scale marketing operations. Read More.

Haas Automation selected TransPerfect’s GlobalLink connector for HubSpot to support ~65 million annual emails across seven languages, halving campaign build time — a sizable enterprise use case that demonstrates HubSpot’s traction in large-scale marketing operations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HubSpot launched an AI tool to improve “answer engine” visibility, pushing AI-enhanced search and discovery inside its stack — this can increase product stickiness and justify premium tiers or usage billing. Read More.

HubSpot launched an AI tool to improve “answer engine” visibility, pushing AI-enhanced search and discovery inside its stack — this can increase product stickiness and justify premium tiers or usage billing. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage shows HubSpot joining a market move away from flat AI fees (with peers such as Atlassian) toward more usage‑based models — a change that could unlock incremental revenue and align price with value. Read More.

Coverage shows HubSpot joining a market move away from flat AI fees (with peers such as Atlassian) toward more usage‑based models — a change that could unlock incremental revenue and align price with value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Articles emphasize HubSpot’s push for a unified data strategy as AI reshapes marketing — a strategic positioning that supports cross‑sell and upsell opportunities across CRM, marketing and service modules. Read More.

Articles emphasize HubSpot’s push for a unified data strategy as AI reshapes marketing — a strategic positioning that supports cross‑sell and upsell opportunities across CRM, marketing and service modules. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor narratives note the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity for long‑term holders (highlighting interest from large investors/billionaires), which can support short‑term demand. Read More.

Investor narratives note the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity for long‑term holders (highlighting interest from large investors/billionaires), which can support short‑term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on rivals racing to boost AI brand visibility underscores competitive pressure in AI-driven marketing tools — could compress differentiation unless HubSpot converts product announcements into measurable adoption. Read More.

Coverage on rivals racing to boost AI brand visibility underscores competitive pressure in AI-driven marketing tools — could compress differentiation unless HubSpot converts product announcements into measurable adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: General guides on mastering HubSpot CRM integrations highlight continued ecosystem demand but are informational rather than company-specific catalysts. Read More.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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