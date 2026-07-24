HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Citigroup

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock's previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.86.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Up 7.3%

HUBS stock traded up $13.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.88. The stock had a trading volume of 653,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,565. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $169.63 and a 52 week high of $568.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 17,915 shares worth $3,654,114. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 88.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $209,335,000 after buying an additional 97,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here