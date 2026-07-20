HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $224.26, but opened at $215.68. HubSpot shares last traded at $220.8380, with a volume of 123,375 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $225.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 2.2%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average is $243.99. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker's stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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