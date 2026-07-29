Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of ($0.7233) per share and revenue of $182.03 million for the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE HPP opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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