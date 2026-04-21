Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.1083.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.20 to $13.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $584,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 436.7% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,234 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 38.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,320,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company's stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 12.5%

Shares of HPP stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $460.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 69.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $256.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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