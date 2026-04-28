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Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading 6.6% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hudson Pacific Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) shares jumped about 6.6% to $9.66 intraday, with roughly 453,824 shares traded—about 66% below its average daily volume.
  • Analysts' consensus is a "Hold" with an average price target of $14.11, though individual ratings and targets vary widely (from sells and targets around $6.50 up to $14.50 and a lone Strong Buy).
  • HPP beat quarterly estimates (EPS $0.21 vs. $0.20 and revenue $256.0M vs. $168.0M), issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 0.960–1.060, but still shows a negative net margin (~69%) and negative ROE, with a market cap near $533M.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.6610. Approximately 453,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,349,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $532.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 69.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $106,133,000 after buying an additional 4,815,234 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,054,000 after buying an additional 8,646,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,196,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,627 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 6,987,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,089 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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