Hudson Technologies (HDSN) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $74.2020 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $27,757.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,975,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,805,856.64. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 5,100 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,091.80. This represents a 125.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 802,286 shares of company stock worth $4,669,439. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Quarry LP boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 88.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 177.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hudson Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.88.

View Our Latest Report on HDSN

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

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