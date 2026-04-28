Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 703 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 1,032 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Hugo Boss from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY remained flat at $8.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company's product portfolio spans men's and women's business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

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