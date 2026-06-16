Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HUMA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $2.00 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humacyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.57.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUMA

Humacyte Stock Up 1.4%

HUMA opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $237.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Humacyte had a negative net margin of 4,836.06% and a negative return on equity of 2,914.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 45,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $41,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 267,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,491.70. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 56,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $49,999.84. Following the purchase, the director owned 148,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,262. This trade represents a 62.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 62,911 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 832,799 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,222 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 204,500 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,433 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 70,414 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company's stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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