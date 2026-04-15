Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $264.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Humana from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $222.09.

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Humana Trading Down 0.1%

HUM opened at $196.08 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Humana by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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