Huntington Bancshares' (HBAN) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.50 target price on the bank's stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.07.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,821,462. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,029 shares of company stock valued at $464,980. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 80.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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