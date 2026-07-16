Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $2.8383 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.57 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.5%

HBAN opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HBAN

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,889.25. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,228,656 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,351,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,083,841 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,215,955,000 after buying an additional 68,478,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,091,615,000 after buying an additional 2,363,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,971,849 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,092,562,000 after buying an additional 3,908,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,335,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $508,971,000 after buying an additional 825,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company's stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Further Reading

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