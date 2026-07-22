Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $268.60 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $295.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.90. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $250.91 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

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