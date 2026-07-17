Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday.

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Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Huntsman's payout ratio is presently -18.23%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 83.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,062,972 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $106,878,000 after buying an additional 2,772,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 476.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,841,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 2,348,598 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,953,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 4,003.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806,207 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,762,187 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

Further Reading

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