Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,221,686.44. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $224,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $130,803,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,120 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 79,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 667,887 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $85,149,000 after acquiring an additional 80,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $81,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $90,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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