Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Weiss Ratings lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,661,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 308,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 964.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,443 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 3.3%

HURN traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 192,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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