Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $475.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.000-9.400 EPS.

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Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.37. The stock had a trading volume of 284,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,248. The business's fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.12. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $186.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the sale, the director owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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