Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $121.37, but opened at $134.09. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $153.93, with a volume of 122,594 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $475.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.98 million. The business's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS.

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Key Huron Consulting Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huron Consulting Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Huron reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share, above the $2.13-$2.17 analyst estimates, while revenue reached $475.0 million versus expectations of approximately $449.0 million. EPS increased from $1.89 a year earlier. Huron Consulting Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Huron reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share, above the $2.13-$2.17 analyst estimates, while revenue reached $475.0 million versus expectations of approximately $449.0 million. EPS increased from $1.89 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Record organic growth was reported across the business. Second-quarter revenue before reimbursable expenses rose 16% year over year, with record performance in Consulting and Managed Services and Digital capabilities. The broad-based growth suggests healthy demand rather than reliance on a single operating segment. Huron Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Increases 2026 Guidance

Second-quarter revenue before reimbursable expenses rose 16% year over year, with record performance in Consulting and Managed Services and Digital capabilities. The broad-based growth suggests healthy demand rather than reliance on a single operating segment. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was raised above consensus. Huron now expects EPS of $9.00-$9.40, compared with analyst expectations near $8.81-$8.71, and revenue of roughly $1.9 billion versus consensus of about $1.8 billion. The updated outlook improves confidence in continued earnings momentum. Huron Reports Strong Q2 and Outlook Exceeds Expectations

Huron now expects EPS of $9.00-$9.40, compared with analyst expectations near $8.81-$8.71, and revenue of roughly $1.9 billion versus consensus of about $1.8 billion. The updated outlook improves confidence in continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Board expanded its expertise. Huron appointed Dr. L. Thomas Richards to its board and governance, finance and cybersecurity committees. The move may strengthen oversight but is unlikely to be a major near-term earnings catalyst. Huron Consulting Adds Dr. Richards to Board

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

View Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,221,686.44. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,519 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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