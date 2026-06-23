Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.48, but opened at $93.92. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $91.87, with a volume of 32,075 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $415,931 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Further Reading

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